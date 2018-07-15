Hummer, Gilleland selected to lead Board of Education for another term

The Board of Education of Anne Arundel County has re-elected Julie Hummer as president and Terry Gilleland as vice president for the 2018-2019 school year.

Hummer is an at-large member of theBoard who was appointed in 2015. She has five children, all of whom attend Anne Arundel County Public Schools. Gilleland has represented District 31 on the Board since 2016.

In addition to her Board role, Hummer has served as a member of the Commission to Review Maryland’s Use of Assessments and Testing in Public Schools appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan. She previously taught students with learning disabilities and emotional disturbances in the Frederick County (Va.) and Fairfax County (Va.) school systems. Prior to becoming an educator, she was a branch manager and licensed investment counselor with First Union Bank.

Gilleland also served as the Student Member on the Board during the 1994-1995 school year, when he was a senior at North County High School. A former state delegate, Gilleland has served on the Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation’s Board of Directors. He holds active volunteer leadership roles with Future Business Leaders of America, HOPE For All, and Faith into Action.

Also serving on the Board are Sidney Butcher of Hanover, Eric Grannon of Davidsonvlle, Stacy Korbelak of Odenton, Patricia Nalley of Annapolis, Colin Reinhard of Linthicum, Maria Delores Sasso of Annapolis, and Student Member Josie Urrea of Severna Park.

