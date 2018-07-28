Hospice Gala date set for 2019

“Herrmann
Hospice of the Chesapeake recently announced it will host its annual gala on March 16, 2019, in the ballroom of the Maryland Live! Hotel in Hanover, Maryland.

The gala is the organization’s signature black tie event and features an open bar, fine cuisine, a silent and live auction, a band and dancing. Its largest fundraiser of the year, the gala draws close to 500 attendees and directly supports the mission and programs of Hospice of the Chesapeake.

The nonprofit marks its 40th year of serving the community in 2019 and is looking forward to celebrating its status as a leader in hospice and palliative care as well as grief support in Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Chris Wilson at 443-837-1530 or [email protected].

