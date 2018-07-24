Homeowner or RENTER property tax credit? SDAT says you may be eligible

The Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation (SDAT) is urging Marylanders to consider whether they may be eligible to receive a homeowners’ or renters’ property tax credit and to submit an application before the September 1 deadline. As part of this awareness campaign, this week SDAT mailed 77,544 postcards to low-income Maryland homeowners who may be eligible to receive a credit, but have not yet submitted an application. SDAT representatives have consistently participated in various community outreach events throughout the year hosted by senior centers, neighborhood alliances, and non-profit organizations to educate Marylanders about tax relief that may be available to them.

The Homeowners’ Property Tax Credit Program provides tax relief for eligible homeowners by setting a limit on the amount of property taxes owed based on their income. If a resident has already paid their property taxes and applies before September 1, any tax credit that the homeowner may be eligible for will be refunded by their county finance office. The Renters’ Property Tax Credit Program similarly provides tax relief for eligible renters who pay high monthly rent relative to their total income. This credit is issued in the form of a direct check payment of up to $1,000 a year.

To determine whether you are eligible to receive a tax credit, you may visit the links above or call 410-767-4433 or 1-800-944-7403 (toll free within Maryland). To receive an application, please email [email protected] or call 410-767-4238.

These credits must be applied for annually by September 1. In 2017, approximately 47,000 homeowners received an average of $1,339 in tax relief, while more than 8,800 renters received an average of $402 in tax relief. Combined, these two tax credit programs saved Maryland taxpayers more than $65 million last year. After the 2017 Tax Credit Awareness Campaign, an additional 10,000 Maryland homeowners and renters applied for a tax credit. Many counties and municipalities also provide supplemental credits, which provide additional tax relief. If a resident is approved to receive the state credit, they will automatically receive any local supplemental credit for which they are eligible.

In order to educate Maryland homeowners and renters about the availability of these tax credits, SDAT has been proactively sharing this information with the public through direct mail, email campaigns, social media, and other forms of community outreach.

