Hogan, state agencies recognized by National Governors Association

The Hogan administration has been recognized by the National Governors Association (NGA) as a leader in state government efficiencies and innovations in numerous policy areas. Over the past year, Maryland’s Opioid Operational Command Center, the Governor’s Office for Children, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security, the Maryland Department of the Environment, Maryland Department of Disabilities, Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing & Regulation, Maryland State Department of Education, and Maryland Emergency Management Agency have all been acknowledged as leaders in quality and excellence.

“Here in Maryland, we are striving to meet ongoing challenges and emerging opportunities with new tools, regulatory innovations, and broader partnerships,” said Governor Hogan. “I am proud and humbled that our administration can serve as an example to state governments across the country when it comes to enacting common sense policy solutions that improve the daily lives of our citizens.”

Administration officials – including Governor Hogan – have given presentations on the state’s innovative processes and solutions at the following NGA conferences:

NGA Water Policy Institute – Participants: Governor Larry Hogan; Maryland Department of the Environment

NGA School Safety In-State Technical Assistance Program – Participants: Governor's Office of Homeland Security; Maryland education officials

NGA Experts Roundtable on State Opioid Emergency Declarations – Participants: Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford; Clay Stamp, Executive Director of the Opioid Operational Command Center

NGA Occupational Licensing Policy Learning Consortium – Participants: Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing & Regulation

NGA State Resilience Retreat – Participants: Governor’s Office of Homeland Security; Maryland Emergency Management Agency

Maryland has also been selected to serve as a pilot or model state in the following learning labs:

NGA Learning Lab: Building Inclusive Talent Pipelines for People with Disabilities – Participant: Maryland Department of Disabilities

NGA Learning Lab: Fostering Cross-Sector Collaboration to Address the Health and Success of Children and Families – Participant: Governor's Office for Children

NGA Center for Best Practices in Education Technical Assistance Program: Improving the Early Childhood Education Workforce – Participant: Maryland State Department of Education

Governor Hogan is currently participating in the NGA 2018 Summer Meeting in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where he will be elected Vice-Chairman of the organization for 2018-19. His selection as Vice-Chairman means that he will automatically ascend to serve as the organization’s next Chairman from 2019-20. Governor Hogan has served on the NGA’s executive committee since 2017, and is the incoming Chair of the Finance Committee and the NGA Center for Best Practices Board. He also serves as Co-Chair of the Water Policy Learning Network and previously served as Chair of the Economic Development & Commerce Committee.

