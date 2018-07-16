Hogan lands more democratic endorsements

T he Hogan for Governor campaign has released fifteen current and former Democratic elected officials endorsing Governor Hogan for re-election. These new endorsements, including the current Mayors of Bowie and Gaithersburg and a former Speaker of the House of Delegates, the second to endorse, reinforces the widespread support the governor is receiving from Democrats across Maryland. It also, once again, serves to highlight the significant level of defection and fracturing the Maryland Democratic Party has been experiencing since the nomination of Ben Jealous. A total of 40 current and former elected Democratic officials have endorsed Governor Hogan for re-election.

Former Speaker of the House of Delegates Casper R. Taylor, Jr.: “As a proud Democrat, I am honored to endorse Governor Hogan for another four years in office because he has consistently proven that it is possible to work across party lines and get big things done. The last thing we need in Annapolis is more divisive Washington, D.C. style partisanship – and that is exactly what Mr. Jealous is promising.”

Former Speaker Pro Tempore Of The House Of Delegates Dennis Donaldson: “I’m a Democrat supporting Governor Larry Hogan because his actions over the last four years transcend party politics. The governor has moved Maryland in a positive direction and has fought for what is right, not what is politically convenient.”

Bowie Mayor Fred Robinson: “Governor Hogan’s bipartisanship has been instrumental in the incredible progress Maryland has made these last four years. While the governor works without regard to party labels, Ben Jealous would import the bitter partisanship of Washington, D.C. to Annapolis. Our great state cannot afford the risk.”

Gaithersburg Mayor Jud Ashman: “In the midst of the toxic partisanship of our national politics, Governor Hogan’s leadership has been refreshing. It’s just the sort of example I want our state to set for the rest of the country. That’s why I’m proud to support Governor Hogan for reelection.”

Bowie City Councilman Henri Gardner: “As a Democrat, I am looking for a candidate who is moderate in their tone and temperament, but bold in their leadership. I found that person with Larry Hogan. He is everything that Washington, D.C. politicians are not, and I am proud to support him.”

Additional endorsements include:

Mayor of Hurlock Michael Henry

Former Chesapeake Beach Mayor, Former President of the Maryland Municipal League Bruce Wahl

Retired Maryland Circuit Court Judge Michael Algeo

Former Delegate, Vice-Chairman Of The Baltimore County Delegation Steven DeBoy

Bowie City Councilman Jimmy Marcos

Bowie City Councilman Michael Estève

Former Bowie City Councilwoman Diane Polangin

Hagerstown City Councilman Lewis Metzner

Former Hagerstown City Councilman John Schnebly

Former Bowie City Councilman Jack Jenkins

