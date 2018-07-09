Hogan appoints Ted Sophocleus’ wife to serve out remainder of his term in House of Delegates

Governor Larry Hogan today announced the appointment of Alice Sophocleus to the Maryland House of Delegates. The governor made the appointment following recommendations from the Anne Arundel County Democratic Central Committee. Alice Sophocleus will replace her late husband, former Delegate Theodore “Ted” Sophocleus, in the House.

“While we are still shocked and saddened by the news of Delegate Sophocleus’ sudden passing, it is our responsibility to make sure that all Marylanders are fully represented in our legislature,” said Governor Hogan. “Alice Sophocleus is a dedicated member of the community she will be representing, and I am confident she will serve the constituents of District 32 well.”

Over the many decades Alice Sophocleus has lived in Anne Arundel County, she has been involved in countless community organizations from the PTA and the North County Business Advisory Board to the General Federation of Women’s Clubs and the District 32 Democratic Club. Her volunteerism has touched all corners of the district. Ted and Alice Sophocleus were married for 53 years and have three children and five grandchildren.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, POLITICAL NEWS