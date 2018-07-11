High school students from across state will march on Government House to demand gun safety reform

On Saturday, July 21st, students from across the state of Maryland will convene before the Governor‘s Mansion to demand gun safety reform on the state level. The event, called “Students for a Safer Maryland,” is designed to keep the issue of gun violence in the minds of all Marylanders. Despite sweeping reforms during the 2018 legislative session, gun violence still affects people across Maryland, including students, journalists, and Baltimore residents.

Maryland lawmakers must act accordingly, and Marylanders must vote accordingly this November.

The event will begin with a moment of silence in honor of the victims of the Capital Gazette shooting . Short speeches by several Marylanders affected by gun violence will follow, including two Great Mills High School students.

Governor Hogan and the Maryland state legislature must raise the minimum age of purchase of a firearm and pass laws limiting child access to guns. Governor Hogan must publicly disclose the answers of his NRA survey, which earned him an A-minus rating . Governor Hogan must stop ignoring the students of Great Mills who want to discuss how to prevent future tragedies from occurring . Until this happens, we will keep protesting.

The event will take place at Lawyer‘s Mall on Saturday, July 21st from 1-3pm. All residents of Maryland are encouraged to attend, including lawmakers and families.

