HeimLantz’s Sheri Winegardner earns Certified Private Wealth Advisor designation

HeimLantz, CPAs and Advisors, the local public accounting and business advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Sheri Winegardner, CFP®, has become a Certified Private Wealth Advisor.

“This new designation makes Sheri even more of a valuable asset to the wealth management team,” said Carter Heim, CPA and President of HeimLantz. “We are happy to see her continue to focus on her professional development. Her clients directly benefit from her ongoing dedication to her professional growth.”

Sheri has been a member of HeimLantz since 2006; she is currently a wealth management advisor for the firm. The CPWA® certification is an advanced certification for advisors who serve high net worth clients. The designation allows Sheri to address the unique needs of high net worth clients through specific knowledge and techniques learned through the certification program. This certification is the second she has received, Sheri is also a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER professional.

Sheri grew up in Bowie, MD. She received an Associate Degree from Anne Arundel Community College and continued her education at the Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance. Currently, Sheri lives in Edgewater, MD, with her husband Tobin and their daughter Ali. In her free time, she enjoys boating and spending time with her family.

HeimLantz is a full service public accounting and business advisory firm serving the DC, Maryland and Virginia regions. The firm specializes in general accounting, business valuation, employee benefit plan audits, forensics and litigation support, succession planning, internal controls and outsourced CFO services. The HeimLantz team includes over 20 highly seasoned CPAs and Business Advisors.

