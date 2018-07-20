Health Department announces first heat related death of 2018

Anne Arundel County’s first heat-related death of 2018 has been reported by the Maryland Department of Health and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The death was an adult male in the 45-64 age range. In 2017, there were two heat-related deaths reported in the county. Both were over age 65 without air conditioning at their residences. Anne Arundel County’s first heat-related death of 2018 has been reported by the Maryland Department of Health and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The death was an adult male in the 45-64 age range. In 2017, there were two heat-related deaths reported in the county. Both were over age 65 without air conditioning at their residences.

“It is important for county residents to take precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses and death,” said Acting Health Officer Frances Phillips, R.N., M.H.A. “Stay in an air conditioned location whenever possible. Drink water to remain hydrated. Never leave any person or pet in a hot vehicle. Check on relatives and neighbors during periods of extreme heat.”

Although anyone can suffer from heat-related illness, the people who are most at risk are children under the age of five, seniors over age 65, people with chronic illnesses and disabilities, and individuals taking certain medications.

Heat stroke, the most serious heat-related illness, occurs when the body temperature increases to 103 degrees Fahrenheit or higher. Symptoms may include confusion or altered mental state; a lack of sweat; nausea or vomiting; throbbing headache; rapid, weak or strong pulse; and possible loss of consciousness. Heat stroke requires prompt medical treatment; call 911 immediately.

Heat exhaustion is a milder heat-related illness. Signs of heat exhaustion include dizziness or fainting; muscle cramps; nausea or vomiting; cold, pale, clammy skin; a fast, weak pulse; and heavy sweating. If someone has signs of heat exhaustion, immediately take the person to a cool place and provide water or a sports drink. If symptoms persist, seek medical attention by calling 911 at once.

For more hot weather health tips, visit www.aahealth.org/heat

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB