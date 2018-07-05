GIVE 65: 65-hour online giving drive to support seniors begins on Tuesday

The senior population is rapidly increasing, yet the pace of government and philanthropic support for seniors is not. Often times, public funding for services and programs that benefit seniors is the first to receive funding cuts. At Partners In Care we know this all too well. Our services and programs are in high demand with the growing senior population, and we rely heavily on the generous support of the Anne Arundel County community to continue to provide these programs and services that empower seniors to remain independent and to age with dignity.

From July 10 to 12, Partners In Care is participating in the third-annual GIVE65 Event, a 65-hour online giving event to help nonprofit organizations serving seniors raise funds online and increase awareness. More than 120 senior-focused nonprofits from across the United States are participating. This year, we’re raising funds for PIC’s “Ride Partners” program which provides approximately 17,000 rides per year for older adults to non-emergency medical appointments, pharmacies, grocery stores, errands, and recreation. Volunteers using their own cars offer door-through-door, arm-in-arm, no-monetary cost rides. Mobility Buses provide affordable, wheelchair-accessible, on-demand transportation for those who need extra assistance.

The “Repairs With Care” program helps older adults maintain their homes for safe and independent living. Examples of neighborly services may include: repairing leaking faucets, painting, changing lights, and installing hand railings. We also install safety equipment, such as shower seats, toilet risers, and grab bars.

During the GIVE65 Event, Partners in Care is also raising funds with the hopes of receiving up to $5,000 in matching funds from the Home Instead Senior Care Foundation®. We are also competing for a $10,000 financial reward. This year, there are six financial rewards to be awarded to the small, medium and large size nonprofits that raise the most money or have the most donors participate. Donations of $10 or greater are accepted online at GIVE65.org.

“GIVE65 allows us to help seniors in our community while raising awareness of the critical need for the programs and services that so many rely on,” said Ashley Johnson.

The 65-hour GIVE65 Event begins at 7 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, July 10 and concludes at midnight on July 12. This event is an initiative of the Home Instead Senior Care Foundation® and the nation’s first and only crowd-fundraising platform focused on helping nonprofit organizations across the country raise funds for programs and services benefiting seniors.

“Every gift will help seniors at the local level in communities across the country,” said Roger Baumgart, executive director of Home Instead Senior Care Foundation. “We’re thrilled to partner with Partners In Care for the third-annual GIVE65 Event, and we are hopeful our partnership will ignite greater charitable giving in support of seniors who rely on the nonprofit sector.”

But you don’t have to wait. Anyone who wants to support the mission of Partners In Care, can visit www.give65.org/givetoPIC2018 to pre-schedule a secure, online donation.

Through GIVE65, donations will help Partners In Care be able to provide transportation to many needed doctors appointments, grocery shopping and helping with those repairs in the home or addition of grab bars, shower seats and other safety equipment.

To learn more about GIVE65, visit GIVE65.org. All donations are 100 percent tax deductible in the United States. For more information about PARTNERS IN CARE, visit www.partnersincare.org

