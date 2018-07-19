Gambrills man found guilty of 1st degree murder in 2013 slaying

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced today that Bashunn Phillips, 24, of Gambrills was found guilty by Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Ronald A. Silkworth of the 2013 murder of Shar-Ron Mason.

“Police and prosecutors worked diligently for years to pull together every piece of evidence and prove that Mr. Phillips was uniquely responsible for violently ending the life of a young man,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams. “I appreciate the care with which Judge Silkworth considered the many facts of this case, and hope the victim’s family will find some solace in knowing that their loved one’s assailant has been brought to justice.”

Anne Arundel County Police responded to the 1300 block of Chapelview Drive in Odenton for several reports of gunshots heard in the area. When officers arrived, they located a male suffering from four apparent gunshot wounds to the upper body. It appeared someone fired shots from outside the residence, through the bedroom window. The victim, identified as 19-year-old Shar-Ron Mason, died at the scene as a result of his injuries. On December 10, 2013, at approximately 3:35 am, police responded to the 1300 block of Chapelview Drive in Odenton for several reports of gunshots heard in the area. When officers arrived, they located a male suffering from four apparent gunshot wounds to the upper body. It appeared someone fired shots from outside the residence, through the bedroom window. The victim, identified as 19-year-old Shar-Ron Mason, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Police were informed that Mason was the victim of a pending case in which Bashunn Phillips was charged with assaulting him.

Later that same morning, police responded to Phillips’ residence and recovered ammunition consistent with the type used to shoot the victim. Phillips’ fingerprints were found on the box of ammunition.

Phillips agreed to be interviewed by police. During the interview, Phillips sent text messages to someone located at his residence and directed him to hide Phillips’ gun. Police later learned of these messages and executed a second search warrant, at which point they found what was determined to be the murder weapon.

Cellphone evidence placed Phillips’ phone in the area of the victim’s residence at the time of the murder.

Phillips was found guilty of first degree murder, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a crime of violence, and wear, carry, and transport of a handgun about his person. Sentencing is scheduled for September 13, 2018.

Judge Ronald A. Silkworth presided over the case. Assistant State’s Attorney Terri Morse prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.

