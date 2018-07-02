Firefly 2018 converts a new fan

I’ve lived in Delaware for most of my life and this was the first year I attended Firefly. To start off the staff was very friendly and knowledgeable, and were also checking on the individual attendees who seemed lost. I interacted with several staff members throughout the weekend, and caught myself killing time by having great exchanges and getting their take on the festival. In my opinion, this is one of the greatest ingredients you can add to a camping festival: a knowledgeable and approachable staff that made everyone feel safe and at home.

The venue itself couldn’t have been set up more efficiently. One of the most common concerns of festival planning with your friends is getting from one stage to another (ON TIME) to see your favorite acts. I believe the way Firefly was set up to create the best layout possible, where there were not crowded intersections or common grounds that have been walked all over. There always seemed to be a place to sit or lay down in front of your favorite stages and enjoy the loaded nachos you bought from the food truck on your way in.

Since we’re on the subject, I’ve never seen so many food vendors with a wide selection of menus to cater to their ever-growing crowd. Once I saw a vegan vendor, I knew that the organizers truly thought about the paying customers who are attending, and the small things such as various food menus to make their experience even more memorable.

This was the first time I attended Firefly, mainly because of the lineup. It’s tough finding a festival that covers the longevity of so many musical genres. From Lil Wayne, Hotel Garuda, Martin Garrix, The Killers, and Eminem, I found myself reliving some of my fondest memories from childhood till present. This lineup may have been one of the most impressive and diverse rosters I have ever seen for a music festival. The staff, venue, food, and overall musical lineup has made me a Firefly fan, and I will continue to come year after year. Thank you Firefly 2018!!

–Nishank Singh

