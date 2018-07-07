Filmsters gears up for 17th year of summer filmmaking
Lee Anderson and Patti White, the founders of Filmsters Academy, describe their summer program as an experiential approach to filmmaking for kids ages 11-18. Once involved in camp production, “hands-on” doesn’t even begin to explain the exposure these young filmmakers receive in the program. Filmsters Academy goes beyond just using a camera and tripod to teach kids how to shoot, edit, and produce a film. Anderson and White take things to the next level by bringing in real and authentic film industry equipment. With an acting team, full wardrobe set, lighting, editing, camera and sound, this program focuses on all aspects of production. They also teach the essence of good storytelling, pitching an idea and writing a short script.
Aside from turning a summer camp into a Hollywood movie set, Filmsters Academy is staffed with quality producers and directors from the New York and Los Angeles film industry as well as local filmmakers and creatives, writers, musicians and editors. Among our special guest instructors, Trevor White, a director and producer, known for films including, The Post (2018 ) and A Crooked Somebody (2018),Wind River (2017), Ingrid Goes West (2017), LBJ (2016), and Jamesy Boy (2014) will be on site lending his expertise for the Advanced class’s filming weekend. With over ten more industry guest instructors, kids can expect to receive top-level professional teaching by these accomplished film professionals.
With movie magic happening daily, Filmsters Academy creates the perfect environment to teach kids about filmmaking and give them confidence in their creative vision at a young age. Anderson and White have laid the creative groundwork for these kids to follow their dreams by either getting into a film school of their choice or using their background in other creative ways for their own future goals.
