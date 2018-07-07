Filmsters gears up for 17th year of summer filmmaking

With over 180 short films made in the past 16 years, Filmsters Academy is gearing up for the 17th year of its summer program that takes place over two weeks beginning at the end of July.

Lee Anderson and Patti White, the founders of Filmsters Academy, describe their summer program as an experiential approach to filmmaking for kids ages 11-18. Once involved in camp production, “hands-on” doesn’t even begin to explain the exposure these young filmmakers receive in the program. Filmsters Academy goes beyond just using a camera and tripod to teach kids how to shoot, edit, and produce a film. Anderson and White take things to the next level by bringing in real and authentic film industry equipment. With an acting team, full wardrobe set, lighting, editing, camera and sound, this program focuses on all aspects of production. They also teach the essence of good storytelling, pitching an idea and writing a short script.