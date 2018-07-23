Elizabeth Liechty of Lincoln Financial Advisors receives impact award

Elizabeth A. Liechty, ChFC, CLU, ADPA, of Charter Financial Group and registered representative of Lincoln Financial Advisors (LFA), was recognized by the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation for its 12th annual Invest in Others Award. The award recognizes financial advisors nominated by their peers for actively giving back to non-profits to improve their communities and make a difference in the lives of others. Hundreds of inspirational nominations for the Invest in Others Awards were received this year and reviewed by a diverse panel of leaders in the financial services industry.

Liechty received honorable mention for the Global Community Impact Award for her leadership, service and lasting impact to over a thousand children and families as part of the Blue Elephant Canvas Project and its support of Hospice of the Chesapeake in Maryland and Brits-Hartbeespoort Hospice in Sub-Saharan Africa. The Blue Elephant Canvas Project initially started in 2015 as an art project for children under the care of Brits Hospice in South Africa to express their grief creatively. Artwork created by the children was auctioned and commemorative posters printed to fund additional art programs and supplies to be used as part of grief counseling. The Blue Elephant Project has expanded to now include a children’s book, “The Blue Elephant,” written by Liechty and published in March 2018 and an animated film that debuted at the Annapolis Film Festival. For more information on the Blue Elephant Canvas Project, please visit: Blue-Elephant-Project.com.

“Elizabeth truly exemplifies the very best of our organization with her tireless dedication to service and making an impact, at a global level, on communities in need,” said John DiMonda, senior vice president and head of LFA. “We are so proud that her work on behalf of the Blue Elephant Project and in support of children and families in the hospice system has been recognized by this prestigious industry award.”

