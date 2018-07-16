Eastport Oyster Boys + Annapolis Symphony + Maryland Hall + Free Concert = #AnnapolisStrong

The Anne Arundel County Community is coming together for the first time with a free concert to help honor the victims, heal the shaken and strengthen the community after last month’s tragic Capital Gazette shooting which killed five newspaper employees.

The live concert is free and open to the public. Be part of the outpouring of strength, unity and hope for a safer Anne Arundel County and America.

Free Concert + Labyrinth Illumination

Eastport Oyster Boys +

Annapolis Symphony Orchestra Strings

Maryland Hall’s Main Theater

Friday, July 20 at 7 p.m.

The Eastport Oyster Boys are a local staple with an international presence. The musicians have been entertaining audiences for more than two decades with music centered around life on and around the Chesapeake Bay. The Eastport Oyster Boys will play a tribute segment along with Annapolis Symphony Orchestra Strings to honor the lives lost and empower our community.

“Maryland Hall’s Labyrinth and these local musicians are the perfect synergy to unite us as a community, allow us to reflect and move us forward with positive action,” said Emily Garvin, VP of Programs at Maryland Hall.

RPH Architecture is sponsoring the Summer Concert Series and the TKF Foundation is sponsoring the Labyrinth Illumination. The concert and popcorn are free. Drinks are available for purchase. #AnnapolisStrong

