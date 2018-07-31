Early-Access tickets now on sale for Kegs and Corks Craft Beer and Maryland Wine Festival

See bottom of post for special pricing information!

Get Early Access Tickets now for the 7th Annual Kegs and Corks Craft Beer and Maryland Wine Festival on August 18th. Early access ticket holders will enter at noon instead of 1:00 for the opportunity to sample craft beer and Maryland wines before the crowds arrive! The 2018 festival will feature 80 exceptional Maryland wines and over 40 craft brews from across the United States.

In addition to carefully selected beer and wine, festival promoters are thrilled to announce that Kristen and the Noise will perform live on stage from 1:30 to 4:30! Audiences everywhere have fallen in love with them and they cater to all crowds with Top 40 Pop, R&B, Oldies, Classics, Rock, Hip-hop, etc. They’re one of the rare bands that can truly perform any genre and are local favorites at the Starboard in Dewey Beach, Seacrets in Ocean City, the Borgata in Atlantic City, and more!

Event tickets include a souvenir glass, unlimited samples of featured beer and wine, entertainment all day, and free parking. Food and full glasses of beer and wine are available for purchase. Tickets for the VIP Experience are $100 and include reserved parking, separate entrance, private tent with seating, souvenir glass, catered lunch, private air-conditioned bathrooms, and unlimited beer, wine, sodas and water. VIP tickets are almost sold out!

Don’t delay! Get your early access tickets today for $40 at www.KegsandCorksFest.com to enter at noon instead of 1:00 pm (an extra hour of sampling!). Early Access tickets will NOT be available at the gate. Regular admission at the gate (enter at 1:00 pm) is $45. Special pricing is available for military, groups of 10 or more, designated drivers, and ages 13-20. Kids 12 and under are free.

The 2018 Kegs and Corks Beer and Wine Festival will benefit the local charity, Special Olympics Maryland. Find out more at www.somd.org.

This event will be held rain or shine. Hours are Saturday from 1 PM to 7 PM, with Early Access beginning at Noon. Vendor, sponsor, and volunteer opportunities are available. Volunteer and get a free ticket and t-shirt! For more information about the Kegs and Corks Beer and Wine Festival, please visit www.kegsandcorksfest.com.

NOTE: Purchase your tickets online above and enter the code “eoa” and save $10 on every general admission, advance purchase ticket.

