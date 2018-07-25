Downtown Annapolis Partnership gets $20,000 grant for bike lanes

McKee Foods is happy to support the Downtown Annapolis Partnership in the development of new recreational opportunities for bicyclists in downtown Annapolis, Maryland. McKee Foods through its OH! Movement has awarded a grant of $20,000 to the Downtown Annapolis Partnership. This grant is part of the company’s goal of encouraging opportunities for outdoor activity that ultimately lead to a fun and active lifestyle.

The grant will jump start the City of Annapolis Bike Master Plan in downtown Annapolis. The project will identify roads with “share the road” signage and sharrow* street pavement markings. Historic downtown Annapolis has a long history of people wanting to enjoy the outdoors including visiting the city dock by boat, taking walking tours, participating in races, and enjoying outdoor café dining. Now city residents and visitors will also be able to get outdoors and enjoy the historic downtown by bicycle. The goal is to mark and sign King George Street, Compromise Street, Randal Street, College Ave, Calvert Street, Cathedral Street, Franklin Street and Duke of Gloucester Street as identified in the Annapolis Bike Master Plan. Public Works is currently determining which streets can be completed with this grant. This project would help connect nearby communities of Eastport, Murray Hill, St. Johns College and the B & A Trail to downtown Annapolis by bicycle.

“Making downtown Annapolis bike friendly improves the life of our residents and visitors by giving them another healthy option to travel around this historic city and helps us to reduce the number of cars in our city center,” said Erik Evans, Executive Director of the Downtown Annapolis Partnership. “We are grateful to have partners like McKee Foods and the City of Annapolis working with us to start building the Annapolis Bike Master Plan in downtown Annapolis.”

City Public Works crews will start this summer installing the sharrow* road markings and share the road signage. The sharrow* markings and signage would also compliment recently announced biking programs scheduled for later this year, including the Annapolis Arts District’s artistic bike rack program, the County’s new bike share program and the City’s Main Street bike friendly re-design. “Working together with all of these organizations and governments, we can help people find new ways to get outdoors and enjoy this beautiful waterfront community,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley.

The grant is part of McKee foods “Outdoor Happiness (OH!) Movement” supporting communities that are encouraging a healthy outdoor lifestyle. “We are a family company, and we hope that by bringing the Outdoor Happiness Movement to this community, we bring families together and give back to communities in a meaningful way.” Said Chris McKee, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Sales of McKee Foods.

