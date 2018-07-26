David Gregory: “A Journey of Faith” at Kneseth Israel on July 29th

Congregation Kneseth Israel presents its annual Rabbi Morris D. and Rebbetzin Esther Rosenblatt Memorial Lecture on Sunday July 29, 2018. This year’s speaker will be David Gregory, CNN Political Analyst, speaking on the topic of “A Journey of Faith.” A light breakfast will be served at 10:15am and the program will begin at 11:00am. The event is free and open to the public.

Located in Annapolis, Congregation Kneseth Israel has served the Jewish community of Anne Arundel County for over 100 years. For more information about Congregation Kneseth Israel, call 410-263-3924 or visit www.knesethisrael.org.

