Daily News Brief | July 6, 2018

Today…Newsrooms around the world and businesses and governments locally paused at 2:33pm to honor those who were killed in theCapital-Gazette shooting. Another letter from the shooter was sent to Virginian-Pilot newspaper. Mosquitoes are on the rise and here’s why. Claire Underwood is ready for the Oval Office in the final season of House of Cards. Our picks for upcoming events this weekend including the Bowie Baysox baseball, a great lineup at Union Jacks and some movies under the starts at Reynolds Tavern. And of course, your local weather forecast from George at DMV Weather.

