Daily News Brief | July 26, 2018

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is sponsored by Kegs & Corks Craft Beer and Maryland Wine Festival on August 18. Save $10 on every ticket using the code eoa (lowercase) when you check out!

TICKET LINK

Today… A Midshipman fro Ohio has his day in military court for dealing drugs and faces 130 years in prison. The National Sailing Hall of Fame is poised to move to Newport after their council voted to allow the City to sell to the organization. A Baltimore City police officer is arrested in Baltimore County for dealing drugs. And it’s Thursday, which means the Annapolis Makerspace Minutes with Trevor and George from DMV Weather with your local weather forecast!

Flash Briefing for Alexa. Yep, I finally brought the Daily News Brief to Alexa. Search for “Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief” in your Alexa app and enable it–and be sure to drop us a rating! More info here.

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday. Our weather partner is DMV Weather based in Annapolis. Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Please be sure to check out our weekly sister podcast, The Maryland Crabs!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2018, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast