Daily News Brief | July 26, 2018

| July 26, 2018
Today… A Midshipman fro Ohio has his day in military court for dealing drugs and faces 130 years in prison. The National Sailing Hall of Fame is poised to move to Newport after their council voted to allow the City to sell to the organization. A Baltimore City police officer is arrested in Baltimore County for dealing drugs.  And it’s Thursday, which means the Annapolis Makerspace Minutes with Trevor and George from DMV Weather with your local  weather forecast!

