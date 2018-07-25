Daily News Brief | July 25, 2018

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is sponsored by Kegs & Corks Craft Beer and Maryland Wine Festival on August 18. Save $10 on every ticket using the code eoa (lowercase) when you check out!

TICKET LINK

Today… A Midshipman from Ohio is facing a court martial and drug charges after selling drugs to undercover police at Firefly. Maryland maintains AAA bond rating. Hogan has $79 million to spend on victims of crime. Newspapers taking another hit as Trump’s tariffs on newsprint drive prices up. The Downtown Annapolis Partnership received a $20K grant to add signs and arrows for bikes on eight downtown streets. All that and George from DMV Weather with your local weather forecast!

Flash Briefing for Alexa. Yep, I finally brought the Daily News Brief to Alexa. Search for “Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief” in your Alexa app and enable it–and be sure to drop us a rating! More info here.

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday. Our weather partner is DMV Weather based in Annapolis. Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Please be sure to check out our weekly sister podcast, The Maryland Crabs!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2018, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast