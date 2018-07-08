Comptroller opens new taxpayer service center in Annapolis

In his ongoing commitment to provide top flight taxpayer service, Comptroller Peter Franchot today announced the opening of a new Taxpayer Service Office at 60 West Street in downtown Annapolis.

“My office has a long-standing reputation for delivering respectful, responsive and results-oriented customer service – what I call the Three Rs,” Comptroller Franchot said. “This new location will be convenient and provide a welcoming environment for Maryland taxpayers to get assistance with tax questions while preserving strong security protocols for safeguarding sensitive information. We look forward to being a good downtown neighbor and serving taxpayers for many years to come.”

In February, the Board of Public Works unanimously approved a 10-year lease agreement for the new location. Year-round, the office will offer greater security and convenience for Marylanders to get walk-in tax help from trained professionals and to make tax payments.

Approximately 10 Comptroller employees from the nearby Revenue Administration Division building are staffing the new West Street location in Suite 102. The office will be open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

In the past year and a half, the agency has opened remote call centers in Salisbury and Hagerstown to better respond to the volume of taxpayer inquiries received during peak tax season.

