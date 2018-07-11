Comptroller names top Maryland scofflaws

Comptroller Peter Franchot today announced the names of the top 25 businesses and 20 individuals collectively owing $12.7 million in unpaid taxes, penalties and interest to the State of Maryland. The Comptroller’s Office publishes the top scofflaws on the agency’s website in a public attempt to get those on the list to pay what they owe as part of the Caught in the Web program. View the full list here.

“My Caught in the Web program highlights a small number of individuals and businesses that make a conscious effort to not pay their taxes,” said Comptroller Franchot. “The vast majority of Marylanders pay their fair share of taxes, and my office is committed to ensuring that everyone does. These people have chosen to take advantage of the benefits of this great state while thumbing their noses at the taxpayers who fulfill their legal obligations.”

The Comptroller’s Office has collected more than $45 million from delinquent taxpayers whose names appeared on one of the agency’s lists since the program’s inception in 2000. The list of scofflaws unveiled today shows liabilities of $6.4 million in back taxes, penalties and interest from 20 individuals and $6.3 million from 25 businesses.

When an individual or business fails to pay their Maryland taxes, the Comptroller’s Office initially sends a certified letter listing any unpaid charges incurred for taxes, interest and penalties. Taxpayers who fail to contact the agency to satisfy their tax liability or enter into an agreement to do so are eligible to be included in the Caught in the Web program. These individuals and businesses, which have already had liens filed against them, are notified prior to the list’s posting that they will be included.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB