Coldwell Banker’s Kathryn Ann Chumney receives Leaders in Service Award

Kathryn Ann Chumney, an affiliated sales associate with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage’s Annapolis Church Circle office, has been awarded the 2017 NRT Relocation & Referral Services ‘Leaders in Service’ Award.

The Leaders in Service Award is presented every year to a relocation agent who has gone above and beyond their responsibilities to help their colleagues, customers and communities.

According to Chumney, “It’s an honor to receive this award as a token of recognition from my peers and clients. Being part of a military family myself, I understand the importance of a pleasant relocation process and I’m dedicated to continue providing the highest level of services to my clients.”

“We’re very proud of Ann for being recognized with the Leaders in Service Award,” said Duff Rubin, president of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Mid-Atlantic. “This recognition by her clients and peers can only be achieved with her level of commitment, professionalism and talent.”

Chumney has over 24 years of real estate experience and provides buyer and seller services in Annapolis and the surrounding Anne Arundel communities. As a certified Military Relocation Professional, Chumney has earned excellent ratings from the USAA and Navy Federal. Chumney is also a Certified Negotiation Expert (CNE) and has earned the Graduate, REALTOR® Institute (GRI) and Senior Real Estate Specialist (SRES) designations. An active member of her community, Chumney is a lifetime member of the Junior League of Annapolis.

