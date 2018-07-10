Chesapeake Life Center to offer “Living With Loss” program

Working through grief while trying to keep up with day-to-day life can feel very overwhelming. We want grief to be predictable and move logically from one step to the next. But in spite of its universality, everyone experiences grief differently.

To help people better understand what grief is, Chesapeake Life Center will offer “Living with Loss,” a free workshop that will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15, on the Hospice of the Chesapeake’s John & Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena. The informational session will help participants explore the grief process, review coping strategies and discover ways to find comfort and growth through this difficult time.

A light dinner will be served.

Pre-registration is requested as space is limited. To register or for details, call 1-888-501-7077 or visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/event/living-with-loss-free-grief-workshop.

