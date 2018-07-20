Capital shooter, Jarrod Ramos, indicted on 23 counts

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced today that Jarrod Ramos, 38, of Laurel was indicted by an Anne Arundel County Grand Jury on 23 counts related to the June 28, 2018 shooting at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland.

Counts 1-5 of the indictment charge Ramos with the first degree murder of Wendi Winters, Robert Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman, John McNamara, and Rebecca Ann Smith.

Count 6 of the indictment charges Ramos with the attempted first degree murder of Paul W. Gillespie.

Counts 7-12 of the indictment charge Ramos with the first degree assault of Paul W. Gillespie, Selene San-Felice, Phillip Davis, Janel Cooley, Anthony Messenger, and Rachael Pacella.

Counts 13-23 of the indictment charge Ramos with the use of a firearm in commission of a crime of violence against Wendi Winters, Robert Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman, John McNamara, Rebecca Ann Smith, Paul W. Gillespie, Selene San-Felice, Phillip Davis, Janel Cooley, Anthony Messenger, and Rachael Pacella.

The case will be prosecuted by State’s Attorney Wes Adams, and Assistant State’s Attorneys Jason Knight and Aaron L. Meyers.

