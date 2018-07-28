Cafe Mezzanotte to close for renovations

Café Mezzanotte – Severna Park’s award-winning farm to table Italian restaurant– will undergo an extreme makeover.

On July 30, the restaurant will close its doors at 760 Ritchie Hwy. for approximately six weeks to undergo renovations and an expansion.

“The new Café Mezzanotte has been carefully crafted to achieve the balance of totally updating our ambiance and brand, while maintaining the soul of the restaurant that has helped us grow for 20 years,” said proprietor Kosmas “Tommie” Koukoulis. “We will improve our look, simplify our systems and enhance the dining experience of our guests.”

Built in the 1970s, the building originally operated as Bolongo Bay and then the Magic Dish before becoming Café Mezzanotte in the 1990s. Koukoulis purchased the restaurant in 2008 and has made various improvements. These renovations, however, will be the first time the entire space will receive a conceptual overhaul.

Valued at $750,000, the overhaul will include new furniture, flooring and interior décor, uniforms, interior and exterior lighting, as well as behind the scenes upgrades to the kitchen and server stations. The dining room, lounge and banquet rooms will all expand in size and seating capacity, and Café Mezzanotte will unveil a new logo, color scheme and signage.

A grand reopening is anticipated for September, when Café Mezzanotte also will introduce over 20 new menu items, as well as an updated wine list, new beer selections and new cocktails.

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB