Buckley announces bike share program and other initiatives to Downtown Annapolis Partnership

Last night, Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley addressed the membership of the Downtown Annapolis Partnership inside the soon-to-be-opened Market House. The meeting was to offer a sneak peek at the latest iteration of the iconic (yet troubled) building in the heart of the City’s waterfront and to announce several new initiatives to move people around downtown and beyond.

In August, the City will institute a Bike Share program with 10 locations across the City. People looking to bike in the City will be able to rent a bike for $1 per half hour via an app. You will be able to lock the bikes up at any public bike rack, yet they must be returned to one of the initial 10 locations when done. The Mayor said there would be bikes for children as well as the disabled.

To compliment the biking initiative, Buckley will be eliminating parking on the left side (as you travel up) Main Street to accommodate a dedicated bike lane and future “crosstown flyer” trolley. The Mayor is also looking to expand biking opportunities across the City and to connect the various sections. As he did in the campaign, he reiterated that he wants to install bridges over Forest Drive and Spa Road to accomplish this. Last night, he also explained that the City would be connecting into the County’s bike path network and mentioned tunnels under Rowe Boulevard and US Route 50.

Commenting on the Market House, Buckley said that it must be the center of attention in Annapolis. The Mayor and the City’s Economic Policy Advisor, Brian Cahalan, had drawings for a modified Market Space and Hopkins Plaza. Buckley said the work would be accomplished with grants already obtained. This work will include extending Hopkins Plaza (the outdoor area adjacent to the Market House) out to the existing Memorial Circle, the creation of a small amphitheater and the addition of some green space. The Kunte Kinte Memorial would be relocated from it’s present spot and a traffic signal would be installed at the foot of Main Street where it intersects with Compromise Street. Additionally, Market Space (the streets surrounding Market House) will be bricked to present some of the ambiance seen on Inner West Street.

There was no timeline presented for completion; however, the bike share program will be started in August and the bike lane on Main Street will begin shortly thereafter.

As to the Market House. It is almost ready for prime time. Anticipated opening is now in the July 16-22 window. Stay tuned to The Maryland Crabs Podcast. We will be speaking Jody Danek and Michele Bouchard, the owners and operators of the Market House in an upcoming episode!

Finally, renderings of a proposed pump house located near the playground on Compromise Street were displayed. The pumps are needed to address the nuisance flooding which has been on the increase.

