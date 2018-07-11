Bowie’s Mountcastle selected for MLB Futures Game

Baysox infielder Ryan Mountcastle has been chosen to participate in the 2018 Sirius/XM All-Star Futures Game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., Sunday, July 15 at 4:00 p.m. Mountcastle will represent the Baltimore Orioles as a member of the U.S. Roster.

Currently rated the No. 1 prospect in the Orioles organization and No. 80 overall by MLBPipeline.com, Mountcastle was a first round selection by Baltimore in the 2015 draft out of Hagerty High School in Oviedo, Fla. Mountcastle opened the 2018 season on the disabled list after sustaining a hand injury during Spring Training. After returning to the Baysox lineup on May 10, the third baseman had hit .313 in 54 games, launching seven home runs while driving in 32 runs. The righty owns a .498 slugging percentage, which includes three triples and 10 doubles to up his extra-base hit total to 20. As of July 6, his average has risen 48 percentage points since June 20—including a 6-for-7 doubleheader at Richmond on June 23.

Mountcastle is one of two Orioles that will be represented in the Futures Game. Playing with the World Roster will be Advanced-A Frederick Keys starting pitcher Alex Wells.

Major League Baseball, in conjunction with MLB.com, Baseball America and the 30 Major League Clubs, selected the 25 players currently on each team. The SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, which is now in its 20th year, features the top Minor League prospects competing in a contest as part of All-Star Sunday.

