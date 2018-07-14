Boatyard Beach Bash tickets going fast

The Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park’s Boatyard Beach Bash brings Key West to Eastport. Coral Reefers Roger Bartlett, Eric Darken, Doyle Grisham, Peter Mayer, Brendan Mayer and Keith Sykes, along with Scott Kirby, The John Frinzi Band, and Aaron Scherz will be performing. This diverse collection of talented musicians provides rare access to Jimmy Buffett’s band in an intimate setting with the incomparable backdrop of the Chesapeake Bay. Host J.D. Spradlin from Radio Margaritaville will keep the party going.

In addition to the concert, the event includes an extensive grilled buffet catered by founding sponsor, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and cocktails on the beach. Very Important Parrothead tickets include a private reception with the band from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

While it receives acclaim as one of the best parties of the year, the Boatyard Beach Bash is most importantly a philanthropic event that raises significant funds for the museum’s education programs. To date, it has raised over $854,076! Buy tickets early … they are on sale now – this event sells out each year.

Location : Annapolis Maritime Museum | 723 Second St., Annapolis, MD 21403 | 410-295-0104

: | 723 Second St., Annapolis, MD 21403 | 410-295-0104 Tickets : General Admission – $85.00 ($95.00 at the door, if available) | VIP (Very Important Parrothead) – $150

: General Admission – $85.00 ($95.00 at the door, if available) | VIP (Very Important Parrothead) – $150 Website: amaritime.org/event/boatyard-beach-bash/

