Board of Education appoints 13 to Citizen’s Advisory Committee

The Board of Education has appointed 13 county residents to two-year terms on the Executive Panel of the countywide Citizen Advisory Committee (CAC), a 30-member panel that advises the Board on issues affecting the school system.

The vacancies filled by today’s appointments came about through resignations or the expiration of terms of former representatives. The panel consists of:

Two members from each high school cluster, one representing elementary schools and one representing secondary schools

Two at-large county-wide representatives

One at-large member designated by the President of the Anne Arundel County Council of PTAs to represent its interests

One at-large member designated by the Special Education Citizen Advisory Committee to represent special education interests across the county

One at-large member designated by the Chairperson of the Parent Involvement Advisory Council to represent its interests across the county

One military representative

Appointed to two-year terms today were:

Cara McCandless, Annapolis Secondary Representative

Sharlee Fleshman, Arundel Cluster Elementary Representative

Kyle Weist, Arundel Cluster Secondary Representative

Morgan VanArsdall, Broadneck Elementary Representative

Maria Array, Glen Burnie Elementary Representative

Chad Jones, Glen Burnie Secondary Representative

Laura Boone, Meade Elementary Representative

Benjamin Birge, Meade Secondary Representative

Maggie Cerria, Old Mill Elementary Representative

Celeste Fernandez Buzzer, South River Elementary Representative

Susan Franklin, South River Secondary Representative

Jessica Greer, Southern Secondary Representative

Carrie Cleveland, At Large Representative

More information on the CAC can be found here.

Source : AACPS

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB