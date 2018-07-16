Board of Education appoints 13 to Citizen’s Advisory Committee
The Board of Education has appointed 13 county residents to two-year terms on the Executive Panel of the countywide Citizen Advisory Committee (CAC), a 30-member panel that advises the Board on issues affecting the school system.
The vacancies filled by today’s appointments came about through resignations or the expiration of terms of former representatives. The panel consists of:
- Two members from each high school cluster, one representing elementary schools and one representing secondary schools
- Two at-large county-wide representatives
- One at-large member designated by the President of the Anne Arundel County Council of PTAs to represent its interests
- One at-large member designated by the Special Education Citizen Advisory Committee to represent special education interests across the county
- One at-large member designated by the Chairperson of the Parent Involvement Advisory Council to represent its interests across the county
- One military representative
Appointed to two-year terms today were:
- Cara McCandless, Annapolis Secondary Representative
- Sharlee Fleshman, Arundel Cluster Elementary Representative
- Kyle Weist, Arundel Cluster Secondary Representative
- Morgan VanArsdall, Broadneck Elementary Representative
- Maria Array, Glen Burnie Elementary Representative
- Chad Jones, Glen Burnie Secondary Representative
- Laura Boone, Meade Elementary Representative
- Benjamin Birge, Meade Secondary Representative
- Maggie Cerria, Old Mill Elementary Representative
- Celeste Fernandez Buzzer, South River Elementary Representative
- Susan Franklin, South River Secondary Representative
- Jessica Greer, Southern Secondary Representative
- Carrie Cleveland, At Large Representative
More information on the CAC can be found here.
Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB