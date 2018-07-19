Benefit Concert details are beginning to emerge

Annapolis Rising–A Benefit Concert for The Capital-Gazette and Freedom of the Press is happening on July 28th from noon to 10pm.

Details are still evolving as Mayor Buckley and the City of Annapolis put it all together. What we currently know:

The benefit will be from noon to 10pm.

The cost for tickets will be $25

The City expects 3,000 to attend

Tickets will be available at Rams Head On Stage website (but as of publication they are not listed)

The location has been changed from in front of the Capitol to Calvert Street with the stage placed at Calvert and West Street.

Good Charlotte will perform at 8pm.

Washington Post Editor Marty Baron will speak as will comedian Jordan Klepper

Members of the Capital-Gazette will also speak

Several local bands have agreed to play including Dublin 5, Skribe, Clones of Funk

The City is seeking volunteers with experience in music production with technical skills in staging, sound and lighting to work in 3-hour shifts. Email your interest to [email protected]

We assume more details will be forthcoming.

