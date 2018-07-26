Bello Machre receives $30K from Community Bank of the Chesapeake

Bello Machre is pleased to announce that Community Bank of the Chesapeake has made a $30,000 commitment, over the next three years to its organization.

“The Community Bank of the Chesapeake is an important partner of Bello Machre, not only supporting our events with this amazingly generous 3-year commitment, but helping fund our newly built wheelchair accessible homes throughout Maryland,” says Dr. Robert Ireland, President and CEO of Bello Machre.

The commitment began with Community Bank of the Chesapeake’s Champion Sponsorship during Bello Machre’s annual Every Step Counts fundraising 5K event in June 2018. The annual Every Step Counts event raised over $200,000 in support of the children and adults served by the organization. The commitment will continue with generous sponsorships for Bello Machre’s Every Step Counts events and annual Golf Tournaments through 2020.

“Bello Machre makes a lifelong commitment to the health and wellness of individuals with developmental disabilities. They provide a loving home environment, daily activities and constant care. Community Bank of the Chesapeake has always been committed to providing whatever assistance we can to community organizations, such as Bello Machre, whose values we share and who are making a difference every day,” comments Don Parsons, SVP & Senior Lender of Community Bank of the Chesapeake.

Situated in Glen Burnie, Maryland, Bello Machre has been nurturing, teaching and caring for people with developmental disabilities for over 40 years. The organization has helped thousands of people with developmental disabilities and were founded by a group of parents who wanted better lives for their sons and daughters than institutional living.

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB