Baysox comeback falls short in 5-4 defeat

The Baysox, who stunned Reading with a six-run, ninth inning rally last night, came perilously close to repeating the feat. In the end, Reading held on sending the Baysox to a 5-4 defeat on Friday night at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Down 5-2 in the eighth inning the Baysox started their come from behind effort. Erick Salcedo singled and then scored on a double to the wall near the line in left by Ryan McKenna. The throw home beat Salcedo but went skidding by the Reading catcher Deivi Grullon allowing McKenna third base. McKenna would then score on a wild pitch to make it 5-4.

The rally wasn’t done for yet. Anderson Feliz and Ryan Mountcastle walked and with one down Anthony Santander reached on an error. The Baysox had Aderlin Rodriguez at the plate with the bases loaded and one down. Rodriguez would hit a hard groundball to shortstop on a 3-2 pitch. The tailor-made double play ended the frame.

In the ninth, the Baysox would not go lightly either. With two down, Salcedo singled the other way to right field. McKenna then followed with a walk. But Feliz would ground out to second to temper the rally and end the ballgame.

Baysox starter Christian Binford worked seven innings in the game in the losing effort. Reading’s Adam Haseley homered twice in his second Eastern League game for the Fightins. McKenna extended his hit streak to 11 games but Mountcastle saw his end at 13 with an 0-for-3 night with a walk.

The series continues in Reading Saturday July 14th with LHP Reid Love on the hill for Bowie. Coverage will begin 20-minutes prior on wnav.com, milb.com and via the Tune-In Radio App by searching Baysox.

The next Baysox home game will be Thursday July 19th at 7:05 p.m. as the Baysox host the Erie SeaWolves. If you purchase a ticket online at baysox.com prior to midnight on the 18th, half the proceeds will benefit the families and scholarship fund of the Capital Gazette Shooting Victims.

A great weekend of promotions will follow including Fireworks Friday and Saturday evenings and a Jonathan Schoop Bobblehead on Sunday, July 22nd. Get tickets over phone at 301-464-4865 or online at baysox.com.

