Baltimore reaching out to help Capital-Gazette next week on the 31st

Headed up to Baltimore next week? Make sure it is on the 31st and you can help out the Capital-Gazette employees just by eating and drinking.

Weller Development and The Port Covington Development Team today announced a fundraiser for the victims and families impacted by the tragedy at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis.

On Tuesday, July 31, 10 percent of all proceeds from sales at Rye Street Tavern, Rec Pier Chop House and Nick’s Fish House will be donated to the Capital Gazette Families Fund to provide immediate relief and long-term support for victims and families affected by the tragedy.

When: Tuesday, July 31st

Where: Rye Street Tavern, 225 E. Cromwell St., Baltimore, MD 21230 / www.ryestreettavern.com

Rec Pier Chop House, 1715 Thames St., Baltimore, MD 21231 / www.recpierchophouse.com

Nick’s Fish House, 2600 Insulator Drive, Baltimore, MD 21230 / www.nicksfishhouse.com

