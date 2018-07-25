APD’s SWAT team does training exercise aboard Watermark’s Harbor Queen

The Annapolis Police Department’s SWAT team participated in several training exercises aboard Watermark’s Harbor Queen just two weeks after the deadly shooting at The Capital.

“We never thought the shooting at The Capital would happen and it did,” said Officer Paul Sullivan, who organized the training aboard Harbor Queen. “Anything we can do to prepare for these types of situations—both on and off the water—is a step closer to keeping our community safe.”

Just days before The Capital shooting, police conducted an active shooter drill, which may have contributed to their quick response time.

Referred to as the Annapolis Special Emergency Team (ASET), the special team usually conducts water exercises twice a year. In addition to the Annapolis Police, a joint Anne Arundel County and Annapolis Fire Department dive team, and tactical medics from the Annapolis Fire Department, participated in the training.

The exercises primarily focused on low and hook and climb boarding methods, as well as evacuation. Harbor Queen has a capacity of over 200 people and is primarily used for harbor cruises and other events.

“We’re grateful for our partnership with the Annapolis Police Department,” said Watermark Company Safety Officer, Captain Dean F. Scarborough. “Even though we’re on the water, we’re still vulnerable to the type of attacks you usually think of as happening on land. And while we don’t expect anything like this to ever happen, it certainly doesn’t hurt to be prepared.”

