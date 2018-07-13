On July 12, 2018 detectives from the Northern Tactical Patrol Unit (TPU) were conducting drug enforcement in the Brooklyn Park area of Anne Arundel County.

At approximately 9:00 p.m., detectives conducted a traffic stop in the area of Ritchie Highway and 16th Avenue for an expired vehicle registration violation. When detectives made contact with the occupants, they could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

During a search, detectives located 164 clear capsules of suspected heroin/fentanyl, 62 individually packaged baggies of suspected crack cocaine, 18 small individual containers of suspected marijuana, 15 suspected tramadol pills, and $1,756 in U.S. currency.

The driver and passenger were arrested and charged with a traffic citation and various charges for possessing controlled dangerous substances.

Suspects:

Sharod Deon Burris | 29 | 3500 block 4 th Street | Baltimore, Maryland 21225

Street | Baltimore, Maryland 21225 Quran Dewayne Cox | 25 | 900 block of Beban Street | Baltimore, Maryland 21230

Related

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB