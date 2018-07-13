Another traffic stop…another drug bust in Brooklyn Park
On July 12, 2018 detectives from the Northern Tactical Patrol Unit (TPU) were conducting drug enforcement in the Brooklyn Park area of Anne Arundel County.
At approximately 9:00 p.m., detectives conducted a traffic stop in the area of Ritchie Highway and 16th Avenue for an expired vehicle registration violation. When detectives made contact with the occupants, they could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
During a search, detectives located 164 clear capsules of suspected heroin/fentanyl, 62 individually packaged baggies of suspected crack cocaine, 18 small individual containers of suspected marijuana, 15 suspected tramadol pills, and $1,756 in U.S. currency.
The driver and passenger were arrested and charged with a traffic citation and various charges for possessing controlled dangerous substances.
Suspects:
- Sharod Deon Burris | 29 | 3500 block 4th Street | Baltimore, Maryland 21225
- Quran Dewayne Cox | 25 | 900 block of Beban Street | Baltimore, Maryland 21230
