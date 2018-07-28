“Herrmann
Annapolis Police investigating shooting in HACA’s Newtowne 20 neighborhood, man critical

| July 28, 2018
This morning  at 12:50 a.m. officers responded to the area of Betsy Court at Newtowne Drive for a report of a shooting. Officers located an adult male shooting victim outside in the 800 block of Betsy Court. The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment.  The man was alert and conscious, but suffering from critical injuries.

Detectives are investigating this incident. The shooting is believed to have occurred outside in the 800 block of Betsy Court. This is an active and fluid investigation and police urge anyone with information about this incident to contact  detectives at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip.

