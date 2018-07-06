Annapolis Independence Day Parade (PHOTOS)

The Annual Annapolis Independence Day Parade was different this year. Sure we had the politicians, the radio stations, the corvettes and emergency vehicles; but this year, the 52 unit long parade was all about The Capital and honoring those that died in the shooting and those that survived and those that work there and those that have worked there in the past. Annapolis is coming out of this tragedy strong!

All images ©2018 Glenn A. Miller Photography for Eye On Annapolis

