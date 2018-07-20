Annapolis based Third Eye Comics is expanding yet again!

At first they were a small store in a nondescript West Street shopping center and in Lexington Park. And business was good. And then they moved to a much larger store on Chinquapin Round Road. And business was so good they opened a sister business next door– Third Eye Games & Hobbies. And business continued to be good. So good that Third Eye was named the #1 Comic Book Store in the United States by Travel + Leisure.

And now it is time to expand a bit more. Third Eye is opening their 4th location…and it’s venturing out of Maryland!

Third Eye Richmond will open this August! And if you are in the Richmond area, be sure to swing by on August 4th to celebrate their grand opening as they bring the awesomeness of Third Eye to Richmond!

But if you are staying local–remember to stop by and say congratulations, pick up a comic book or a game next door at Third Eye Games–a perfect idea for the beach. And speaking of Third Eye Games–did you know it is your HQ for gaming and they host dozens of game and theme nights through the month. Check them out!

