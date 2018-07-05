Aderlin provides fireworks for Baysox win on 4th of July

Aderlin Rodriguez lined a two-out single down the left field line to help the Baysox come back from a 5-0 deficit and defeat the Harrisburg Senators, 7-6, in 10 innings in front of 7,864 at Prince George’s Stadium Wednesday night.

Down 6-5 entering the bottom of the 10th inning, the hosts rallied for two runs in the frame to earn the sixth win in seven extra-inning games. Bowie is 6-1 in contests that go longer than nine innings, with three of those wins coming against the Senators. After an Erick Salcedo sacrifice bunt moved pinch-runner D’Arby Myers to third base, Corban Joseph sent a game-tying RBI single over the drawn-in infield for his second hit of the night. Ryan Mountcastle’s second hit in as many at-bats set the stage for Rodriguez, who lined the first pitch from Kaleb Fleck down the left field line.

Harrisburg (44-41) used a pair of grounders to jump out to a 1-0 lead in the second inning, and then followed with a four-run third inning. A Carter Kieboom double opened the third and Dan Gamache drove him in to double the early lead.

The visitors used back-to-back home runs to grow their lead to five. With a man on, Drew Ward launched his eighth home run off the right field billboards, while Austin Davidson’s sixth long ball of 2018 evaded the leaping attempt of Anderson Feliz down the right field line.

Bowie (37-47) answered half an inning later. Ademar Rifaela lined a soft single just past Kieboom at shortstop to score Salcedo for his 26th RBI of the season. The Baysox chipped away with another run in the bottom of the sixth. Feliz lined a single to left-center field to plate Mountcastle, who extended his hitting streak to eight games on a single earlier in the frame.

Feliz pulled the hosts closer one inning later. With two outs, a seeing-eye single through the left side of the infield drove in Rifaela and Rodriguez to give the right fielder a 3-RBI night. That mark gave the Baysox utility player a new season high in RBI after driving in two runs in a game four times.

Bowie’s bullpen stepped up after Harrisburg’s four-run inning. RHP Jay Flaa threw three scoreless innings, striking out three batters. RHP Tanner Chleborad threw a scoreless inning, while LHP Luis Gonzalez tacked on a pair of scoreless innings—striking out the side in the ninth. RHP Branden Kline allowed one unearned run, but caught Osvaldo Abreu looking with runners on second and third base to prevent a bigger inning and ultimately earn the win.

The Baysox and Senators continue their five-game series Thursday at 7:05 p.m. ET. After a dominant outing in Erie, LHP Brian Gonzalez looks for his second straight win against Senators LHP Logan Darnell, who defeated the Baysox back on April 7.

