“Herrmann
Bob O Shea For Delegate
“2018

AACC Architecture student ranks first in national competition

| July 5, 2018

5A design for a visitor center in California’s Joshua Tree National Park netted Mark Davis, an Anne Arundel Community College architecture student, first place in a national competition recently.

Davis beat out 44 other submissions from 17 schools representing 13 states to win the Coalition of Community College Architecture Programs, Inc. (CCCAP) 2018 Student Design Competition.

Jury comments about his project included “… A complete and beautiful presentation of a thoughtful approach to the challenge. The building is presented as a habitable rockscape…” and “… Incorporates appropriate daylighting and natural ventilation. This is one of the few schemes that took a strong sustainability approach and the obvious step of sheltering the parking with solar collectors.”

Rams Head

Mike Ryan, chair of AACC’s Department of Architecture and Interior Design, said Davis’s exterior spaces demonstrated the ability of architecture to respond to the unique needs of the site and addressed the fragile nature of the area, particularly the existing flora and fauna.

Design submissions had to communicate the significance of the park and the surrounding desert environment through the architectural form, educational exhibits, and use of sustainable materials and energy efficiency.

The jury – comprised of George Claflen FAIA, LEED AP, Claflen Associates Architects + Planners; Kelly Vresilovic, AIA LEED AP, Prinicipal at CaVA Architects, llp; and Paul Thompson, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, GGP, NCIDQ, NCARB, Principal at IEI Architects – was impressed with the overall range of the projects submitted.

“Though the students are only at the start of their architectural education, the jury felt many of the projects could become very fine architectural proposals,” said a CCCAP news release.

Rams Head

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
“Watermark