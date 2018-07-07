7 home run effort leads to Baysox 12-10 win in Erie

And the rocket’s red glare. The Baysox got the fireworks going prior to the Independence Day festivities launching seven home runs to overcome Erie in a wild 12-10 affair Sunday night at UPMC Park.

For the Baysox the power started from the get-go. Corban Joseph, who was optioned to Bowie this afternoon, homered to right field to lift the Baysox to a 1-0 advantage. It would just be the beginning.

Down 2-1 in the second, Martin Cervenka and Ademar Rifaela each lifted two-run home runs as Bowie had a 5-2 advantage. The three home runs in the first two innings matched Bowie’s high for home runs hit in a game all year. But more was to follow.

In the third, Aderlin Rodriguez lifted a two-run home run off the hockey arena in left field following a Ryan Mountcastle double for a 7-2 lead. Later in the frame Erie starter Sandy Baez departed and reliever Fernando Perez quickly got a bit of what the Baysox were cooking. The first batter he faced, Cervenka homered to left-center, a two-run drive to make it 9-2. Anthony Santander then lined a missile over the right field wall for the third Baysox home run of the frame and a 10-2 lead.

Erie would not go away in the contest. Down 11-2 in the fifth they scored multiple runs in three straight frames to get within 11-9. But Bowie had one more blast in them.

Ryan McKenna got in on the part becoming the sixth Baysox player to homer with a solo shot to left in the 9th. It provided a big insurance run and was for McKenna his first Double-A home run. Branden Kline would hang on for his second save in as many nights in the 12-10 final.

Cervenka’s two home runs were the first multi-home run game of his professional career. For the Baysox it was a second consecutive win after they had dropped six of seven prior. The Baysox are now 7-2 against Erie this year.

Game four of the five-game series will be Monday night, July 2nd at 7:05 p.m. as RHP Matthew Grimes gets a spot start for the Baysox. Coverage will begin 20-minutes prior on 1430-AM WNAV and 99.9 FM in Annapolis.

