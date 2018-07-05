5th Annual Arts in the Park scheduled for August 18th

On Saturday, August 18, 2018, artists, musicians and the Community of Hope will join forces at the Arts in the Park Festival at the Chesapeake Arts Center located at 194 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park, Maryland 21225. Local artists will exhibit and offer their work for sale, while a festival of live music is presented from 11AM-3PM. The Chesapeake Arts Center is organizing the FREE event, under the leadership of the Executive Director Belinda Fraley Huesman and sponsors Whiting-Turner and Arts Council of Anne Arundel County.

The free outdoor festival will kick-off at 11:00am with a special presentation thanking the Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh for his vision for North County and capital funding to improve the CAC. A brand new sculpture that was created by Stephen Bradley, Ricky Siegert and Charles Pennington will also be revealed to the public.

During the festival patrons can enjoy live music by the Annapolis Big Band Junction and Reve, Corn Hole, Moon Bounce, Food Trucks, community resource partners and local artists displaying and selling their art!

The Arts in the Park Festival is a great opportunity to see work of local artists and to enjoy some good music. For the music part of the festival, feel free to bring a lawn chair or blanket. For further information, check the event on the Chesapeake Arts Center website, www.Chesapeakearts.org or call the office at (410) 636-6597.

If You Go

What: The Chesapeake Arts Center Arts in the Park Festival. Live Music, Local Artist Vendors, Food Vendors, Games, Moon Bounce, Art demonstration & more

When: Saturday, August 18, 2018 from 11am-3pm

Where: Chesapeake Arts Center, 194 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park, Maryland 21225.

Tickets: FREE!

More Information: The Chesapeake Arts Center website; www.Chesapeakearts.org.

Rain Date Information: If it rains on Saturday, August 18, the festival will be held indoors at the Hammonds Lane Theatre/ back Gallery.

