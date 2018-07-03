“Herrmann
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Crack The Sky – 3rd Show Added

Sunday, November 4

12pm| $39.50

*All Ages Matinee

 

Deanna Bogart Band (rescheduled from July 7)

Sunday, November 25

8pm| $35

 

Peter White’s Christmas feat. Rick Braun & Euge Groove

Thursday, December 6

6:30pm & 9:30pm | $45

 

Carbon Leaf 25th Anniversary Tour (4 shows)

Friday December 7 at 8:30pm

Saturday, December 8 at 3pm (All Ages)

Saturday, December 8 at 8:30pm

Sunday, December 9 at 1pm (All Ages)

$39.50

 

80s Night with The New Romance

Saturday, January 12

8:30pm | $20

*Dance Floor

 

Arrival From Sweden: The Music of Abba

Wednesday, February 6

8pm | $45

 

The High Kings

Tuesday, February 26

8pm | $35

 

UPCOMING SHOWS:

 

07/22 Chatham County Line *All Ages Matinee

07/22 Spyro Gyra

07/22 + 23 Rams Head Presents Little Feat at Maryland Hall

07/24 Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey

07/25 Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience

07/26 The Quebe Sisters

07/27 The Hillbenders present The Who’s Tommy: A Bluegrass Opry

07/28 Jr. Cline & The Recliners

07/29 + 30 Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

07/30 Rams Head Presents Creedence Clearwater Revisited at Maryland Hall

07/31 Thomas Dolby

08/01 Amanda Shires w. Sean Rowe

08/02 Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers

08/03 + 04 The Bacon Brothers

08/05 Jake Shimabukuro w. Christie Lenee *All Ages Matinee

08/05 Melissa Manchester

08/06 + 08 Marc Broussard w. The Western Suns

08/07 Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters

08/09 Squirrel Nut Zippers

08/10 Dan Navarro w. Naked Blue

08/11 Garrett Park School of Music Presents: Rock Ensemble Student Showcase II

08/11 Marshall Crenshaw

08/12 Aaron Neville Duo *All Ages Matinee

08/12 Kevin Nealon

08/13 Citizen Cope Solo

08/15 Shawn Mullins

08/16 Riders In The Sky

08/16 Rams Head Presents Patty Griffin at Maryland Hall

08/17 Jeff Daniels w. Ben Daniels

08/18 The Baylor Project

08/19 Bruce Off Broadway: A Ukulele Tribute to the Boss with Jim Boggia *All Ages Matinee

08/19 Howie Day w. Brian Mackey

08/20 Justin Hayward w. Mike Dawes

08/21 + 22 Jean-Luc Ponty

08/23 Suede

08/21 Rams Head Presents Michael Bolton at Maryland Hall

08/24 Rams Head Presents Dave Koz & Summer Horns at Maryland Hall

08/27 Donavon Frankenreiter

08/28 Dick Dale

08/29 Joanne Shaw Taylor w. JD Simo

08/30 Bob James

08/31 The Classic Rock Experience

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

