3rd show added for Crack the Sky at Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Crack The Sky – 3rd Show Added
Sunday, November 4
12pm| $39.50
*All Ages Matinee
Deanna Bogart Band (rescheduled from July 7)
Sunday, November 25
8pm| $35
Peter White’s Christmas feat. Rick Braun & Euge Groove
Thursday, December 6
6:30pm & 9:30pm | $45
Carbon Leaf 25th Anniversary Tour (4 shows)
Friday December 7 at 8:30pm
Saturday, December 8 at 3pm (All Ages)
Saturday, December 8 at 8:30pm
Sunday, December 9 at 1pm (All Ages)
$39.50
80s Night with The New Romance
Saturday, January 12
8:30pm | $20
*Dance Floor
Arrival From Sweden: The Music of Abba
Wednesday, February 6
8pm | $45
The High Kings
Tuesday, February 26
8pm | $35
UPCOMING SHOWS:
07/22 Chatham County Line *All Ages Matinee
07/22 Spyro Gyra
07/22 + 23 Rams Head Presents Little Feat at Maryland Hall
07/24 Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey
07/25 Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience
07/26 The Quebe Sisters
07/27 The Hillbenders present The Who’s Tommy: A Bluegrass Opry
07/28 Jr. Cline & The Recliners
07/29 + 30 Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
07/30 Rams Head Presents Creedence Clearwater Revisited at Maryland Hall
07/31 Thomas Dolby
08/01 Amanda Shires w. Sean Rowe
08/02 Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers
08/03 + 04 The Bacon Brothers
08/05 Jake Shimabukuro w. Christie Lenee *All Ages Matinee
08/05 Melissa Manchester
08/06 + 08 Marc Broussard w. The Western Suns
08/07 Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters
08/09 Squirrel Nut Zippers
08/10 Dan Navarro w. Naked Blue
08/11 Garrett Park School of Music Presents: Rock Ensemble Student Showcase II
08/11 Marshall Crenshaw
08/12 Aaron Neville Duo *All Ages Matinee
08/12 Kevin Nealon
08/13 Citizen Cope Solo
08/15 Shawn Mullins
08/16 Riders In The Sky
08/16 Rams Head Presents Patty Griffin at Maryland Hall
08/17 Jeff Daniels w. Ben Daniels
08/18 The Baylor Project
08/19 Bruce Off Broadway: A Ukulele Tribute to the Boss with Jim Boggia *All Ages Matinee
08/19 Howie Day w. Brian Mackey
08/20 Justin Hayward w. Mike Dawes
08/21 + 22 Jean-Luc Ponty
08/23 Suede
08/21 Rams Head Presents Michael Bolton at Maryland Hall
08/24 Rams Head Presents Dave Koz & Summer Horns at Maryland Hall
08/27 Donavon Frankenreiter
08/28 Dick Dale
08/29 Joanne Shaw Taylor w. JD Simo
08/30 Bob James
08/31 The Classic Rock Experience
For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, Post To FB