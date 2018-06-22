Severn Bank offer program for Hometown Heroes

If you are a teacher, a cop, a firefighter, EMT, healthcare worker, or military, Severn Bank has developed a program just for you. As one of the few remaining local banks Severn rewards our own “hometown heroes” with perks to help manage your financial life. From banking accounts, to CDs, to mortgages, to loans.

Need an example? Check out the perks for a Severn Bank checking account….

Chesapeake Bay Benefits Checking interest bearing checking

No monthly balance fee or minimum balances required

FREE Online Banking

FREE Mobile Banking

FREE American flag debit card

Free Hero themed checks or standard blue checks

Free ATM withdrawals*

Additional future special offers and promotions

