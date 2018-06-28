Severn Bank offer program for Hometown Heroes
If you are a teacher, a cop, a firefighter, EMT, healthcare worker, or military, Severn Bank has developed a program just for you. As one of the few remaining local banks Severn rewards our own “hometown heroes” with perks to help manage your financial life. From banking accounts, to CDs, to mortgages, to loans.
Need an example? Check out the perks for a Severn Bank checking account….
- Chesapeake Bay Benefits Checking interest bearing checking
- No monthly balance fee or minimum balances required
- FREE Online Banking
- FREE Mobile Banking
- FREE American flag debit card
- Free Hero themed checks or standard blue checks
- Free ATM withdrawals*
- Additional future special offers and promotions
Make sure you contact Severn Bank today so they can help you start saving tomorrow!
