Schuh: We stand united with the Capital Gazette, its staff, and the families of those we lost

County Executive Steve Schuh this afternoon released a statement on yesterday’s tragic shootings at the Capital Gazette offices:

“Anne Arundel County and the City of Annapolis are fortunate to have the Capital Gazette as the paper of record for our community.

Capital Gazette journalists are our colleagues, neighbors, and friends. We grieve for the loss of these professionals dedicated to the pursuit of truth. We are in awe of their colleagues’ resolve to continue to report the facts in the face of such unimaginable tragedy.

And we are grateful that our first responders were able to respond so swiftly and effectively to end the threat with no further loss of life.

An attack on the free press is an attack on our democratic values, and we will not let this attack deter us. We stand united with the Capital Gazette, its staff, and the families of those we lost.”

