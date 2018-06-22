PRIMARY PRIMER: Just say no to slates

You’ve seen them all around. Big yard signs with the names of the two, three, sometimes four candidates. The concept is that you are supposed to vote for al of them en-masse. This is a slate. In 2016, the four sitting judges combined resources and ran as a slate–Vitale, Klavans, McCormack, and Schaeffer. And it is happening again right now. My thought is to just say no!

Here’s my reasoning. At the most basic level, they are homogeneous. There is something similar between them all. Maybe all it is, is their political party. But usually not. Remember, politics can be a dirty business and deals are struck all the time. Even before they are elected.

Most elected officials have agendas. So when they campaign, it is not unusual to seek out other candidates and pair/triple/quadruple them up as a slate. The little dog candidate now has the panache of running with the big dogs. There is name recognition. There likely is money flowing from the big dog campaign to the smaller one. There is likely donor money re-directed as well. But at what price? I suggest that if successful, the little dog will become a lap dog.

When you think of it, incumbents running for re-election don’t want to upset the balance of the apple cart? By bringing in a candidate that likely has no chance of winning (or qualifications to win I might think), just add water and INSTANT LAP DOG!

But this is horrible for the voters. That is why you need to research the candidates. Electing our representatives is one of the most powerful rights we have. Why give that power to someone or some group that does not share your beliefs? Why would you give your vote to someone who is merely a placeholder to do the bidding for someone that has an agenda that is quite likely not the same as yours?

We already have enough interference with our elections with the vaguely disguised attack mailers. (And I am inclined to vote against anyone behind attack mailers.) Why allow it to promulgate from within?

Personally, when the four sitting judges were running, I voted for three of them and my fourth vote went to someone else. And you can be sure that when I see the group of candidates running like a bad scene out of Mean Girls, I will also be looking to break up that clique. Remember, these elected officials work for us. Not the other way around. Do your homework–don’t get played!

Just some food for thought!

