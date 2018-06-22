Police investigating incident where suspect was tased and fired upon by officers

On June 21, 2018 at approximately 8:38 p.m., officers responded to a report of an armed subject with a gun in the 8100 block of Meade Village Road in Severn. A citizen advised the 911 call taker that the armed suspect was displaying a handgun, possibly a revolver, to several kids in the area while sitting in a vehicle. The citizen provided a description of the suspect and the suspect vehicle.

Two officers arrived and located the suspect sitting inside the vehicle described by the 911 caller. The officers approached the suspect vehicle and gave several commands for the suspect to exit the vehicle with his hands up. The suspect refused to comply with their commands and began reaching into the center console of the vehicle. At that time, one officer deployed their departmental Taser which had no effect on the suspect. The suspect continued to refuse officer’s numerous commands to put his hands up and again began reaching into the center console and towards his waistband area. As the suspect was making these movements, the second officer discharged his departmental firearm twice at the suspect. The suspect then fled on foot into a nearby residence. Moments later an unknown male then fled on foot out the back door of the residence. The suspect then exited the residence and surrendered to the officers.

Per departmental policy the suspect was transported to a local hospital due to the Taser deployment. He was uninjured and was not struck by the officer’s gun fire. The officer that discharged his firearm is being identified as Corporal Reynolds #1882, a 6 year veteran of the police department and is assigned to the Patrol Bureau. He has been placed on routine administrate leave. Detectives still continue to investigate the incident. At this time no charges have been filed. Additional information will be provided as it become available.

Suspect: 32 year old male from Severn, Maryland

Source : AACoPD

